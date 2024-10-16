Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $118.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00006604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00041064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

