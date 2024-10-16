Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.74.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $14.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $880.49. 299,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,855. The company has a market cap of $390.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $886.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.