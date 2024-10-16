Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.47.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COTY

Coty Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Coty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Coty by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.