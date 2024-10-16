Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 13th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

