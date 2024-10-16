Crane Advisory LLC Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 148,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 564,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.