Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Financial Comparison

Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haitian International and Crane NXT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haitian International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT $1.39 billion 2.25 $188.30 million $3.17 17.29

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Haitian International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haitian International 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haitian International and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crane NXT has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Haitian International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Haitian International and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haitian International N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 12.97% 24.25% 10.55%

Summary

Crane NXT beats Haitian International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies. In addition, it provides metal surface treatment, metal heat treatment processing, and electroplating processing services; and real estate, logistics, human resource, technology development, and technical services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Kwai Fong, Hong Kong.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

