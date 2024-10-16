Crescent Sterling Ltd. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $894.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $396.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $830.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.