Crescent Sterling Ltd. Takes $252,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion and a PE ratio of 386.34.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

