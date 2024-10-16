CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,052 ($92.09) and last traded at GBX 7,026 ($91.75), with a volume of 342816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,986 ($91.22).

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,643.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,409.49.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,896.94%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

