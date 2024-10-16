Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.0 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CROMF stock remained flat at $11.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.