Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CROMF stock remained flat at $11.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

