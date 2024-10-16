Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.99. 112,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 163,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 28.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

