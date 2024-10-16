Cronos Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $8.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00040957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.