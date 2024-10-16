CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 6,250 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CRWD stock traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.31. 3,761,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

