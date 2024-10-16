crvUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $61.86 million and $9.75 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00252173 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,879,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,000,340 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,797,214.40521211. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99811322 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,475,422.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.