Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CREI opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £373.88 million, a P/E ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

