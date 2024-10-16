Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CREI opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £373.88 million, a P/E ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
