CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Buys 214 Shares

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 214 shares of CVC stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$102.56 ($68.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,948.05 ($14,730.24).

On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver acquired 393 shares of CVC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$101.56 ($68.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,911.12 ($26,785.98).

On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver purchased 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$102.61 ($68.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($74,033.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

