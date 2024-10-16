CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.