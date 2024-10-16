CX Institutional Has $2.30 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

NYSE:GS opened at $522.60 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.87 by $0.53. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

