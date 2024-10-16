CX Institutional Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

