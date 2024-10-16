CX Institutional Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 191,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 882,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,375,000 after purchasing an additional 556,859 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 440.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 521,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,580 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,073,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 198,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

