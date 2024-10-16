CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 632,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.