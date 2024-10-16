CX Institutional Sells 26,748 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.34% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

