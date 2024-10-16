CX Institutional Sells 949 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $23,275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,705,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

