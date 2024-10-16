CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $22.30 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.02878145 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $26,499,601.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

