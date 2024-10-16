CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.72 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 9% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $83.10 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00004396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.02878145 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $26,499,601.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

