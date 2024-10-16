Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares.
Cypress Development Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15.
About Cypress Development
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
