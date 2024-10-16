Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,335.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

