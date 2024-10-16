Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,335.0 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $23.10.
About Daifuku
