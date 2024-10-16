Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.49 and last traded at $123.75. 388,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,799,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

