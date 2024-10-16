Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 15% – Time to Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 126,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 145,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Defense Metals Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

