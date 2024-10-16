Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.42 million for the quarter.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

