Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

