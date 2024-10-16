Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.