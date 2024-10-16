Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Dent has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and $3.16 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00251251 BTC.
Dent Token Profile
Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.
Dent Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
