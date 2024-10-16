Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.25.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$117.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.11. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

