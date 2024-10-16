Desjardins Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$9.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.27.

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.43. 526,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,864. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.62. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

