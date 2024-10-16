Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

