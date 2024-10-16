Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 986,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,601 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 111,513 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JBBB opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

