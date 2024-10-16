DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.06 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $117.11 million and $2.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,807.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00530737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00108078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00229645 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00073798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,308,272,176 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

