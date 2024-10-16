Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Lifted by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,784 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

