Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Stake Lifted by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $64.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

