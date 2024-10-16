Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 582,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 123,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFLV stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.