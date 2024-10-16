Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Cut by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 770,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,023,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,923,000 after acquiring an additional 228,608 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 415,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,814. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

