Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $33.74. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 3,876,458 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

