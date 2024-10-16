Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 2962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

