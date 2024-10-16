Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 2962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.