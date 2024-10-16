district0x (DNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.50 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. district0x has a market cap of $35.50 million and $328,017.82 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x is a blockchain project comprising a network and a token, DNT. The DNT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the district0x network. The network is a decentralized platform for creating and operating “districts” or decentralized marketplaces or communities on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries to launch and manage decentralized applications (dApps) as districts. DNT is primarily used for governance within the district0x network. Users stake their DNT to gain voting rights in a district’s decision-making processes, managed by an Aragon-powered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). District0x was founded by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Urgo’s background in cryptocurrency and trading, along with Lestan’s expertise in software development, shaped the vision and execution of the district0x project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

