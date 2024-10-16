Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diverse Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.48 million and a P/E ratio of -500.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.56. Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23).
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
