DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DLH by 160.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 10,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,343. DLH has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

About DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

