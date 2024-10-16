DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 982,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,611,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLO. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in DLocal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLocal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

