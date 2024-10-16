Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $58.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 1934414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 80,868 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.