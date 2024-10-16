Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.40.

D opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 80,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

